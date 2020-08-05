Upton Wins Michigan 6th Cong. Dist. GOP Primary, Still Waiting On Results On Dem. Challenger

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton has defeated a primary challenger in his district in southwestern Michigan. The 17-term lawmaker is next waiting to learn his opponent in November. Teacher Jen Richardson of Kalamazoo was leading favorite Jon Hoadley, a state legislator, despite being outraised 18-to-1. Upton beat real estate agent Elena Oelke in the 6th Congressional District’s GOP primary on Tuesday. Democrats will target Upton in the fall after he had his closest-ever election in the 2018 midterm, when he won by 4 percentage points.

Here's a link to primary voting results out of Michigan for some of the state's most high profile races.