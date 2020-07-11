US Appeals To Proceed With 1st Federal Execution In 17 Years

By Associated Press 57 minutes ago

The death chamber, equipped for lethal injection, at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown in this April 1995 photo.
Credit CHUCK ROBINSON / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter. 

Tags: 
Terre Haute
Prison
execution
stay
appeal
Local

