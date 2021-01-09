U.S. Capitol Attack Reignites Talk On Guns In Michigan Capitol

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating shots fired into the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters they say took place sometime overnight Wednesday.

The vandalism at the county Democratic party headquarters appears to have coincided with pro-Trump extremists convergence on the US Capitol, and the Indiana Democratic Party sees a link between the two.

The building’s front door was boarded up Thursday night. Police say they received a report at 4 p.m. Thursday and don’t have many details to release yet.