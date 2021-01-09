U.S. Capitol Attack Reignites Talk On Guns In Michigan Capitol

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America 6 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Concerns over security at Michigan's Capitol building have reignited after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters last week. In Michigan, concealed and open carry firearms are allowed in the Capitol. Since last spring when armed protesters entered the Capitol and yelled at members of security outside the legislative chambers to be let inside, statewide calls to ban firearms in the statehouse have been made. Republican legislative leaders are reexamining their opposition and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is renewing her call for restrictions.

 

Tags: 
Guns
Michigan
state capitol
Local
attack on U.S. capitol

