U.S. Justice Dept. Backs Michigan Faith-Based Schools In Lawsuit Banning In-Person H.S. Classes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it’s on the side of Michigan faith-based schools that are challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on in-person classes in high schools. The Civil Rights Division filed an argument in favor of three Catholic high schools and the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools. A federal judge in Kalamazoo will hear arguments Monday. The government says schools and families have a constitutional right to practice their religion through in-person instruction. A ban on in-person classes at high schools and colleges has been extended through Dec. 20. Indoor restaurant dining is also prohibited, and other business restrictions are in place.

