U.S. Sen. Todd Young Officially Launches Reelection Bid

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) officially launched his bid for another six years in the U.S. Senate.

Young’s announcement Tuesday came via a short video message on social media. In it, he defended his record, saying he promised Hoosiers he would deliver “conservative results.”

“I believe I’ve lived up to my oath and kept my word, but more work remains,” Young said.

The Republican senator highlighted tax reform, dozens of conservative federal judges and his vote to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Young formally begins his reelection campaign with a sizeable financial advantage – more than $2 million in his campaign account.

The Hoosier lawmaker has served in Congress for more than a decade, including three terms in the House. He also led U.S. Senate Republicans’ campaign arm during the last election cycle.

In a statement, the Indiana Democratic Party called Young a "'yes man'" for Washington, D.C. Republicans, criticizing the senator for voting against former President Donald Trump's conviction for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

