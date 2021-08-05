U.S. Women Take Olympic Gold In Beach Volleyball

TOKYO — U.S. women's beach volleyball pair Alix Klineman and April Ross have taken gold at the Tokyo Olympics, handily defeating Australia in the final match.

Klineman and Ross hugged between points as they racked up straight-set wins against Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar, 21-15, 21-16.

Historically, U.S. women have been incredibly dominant in beach volleyball at the Olympics.

Ross was previously paired with Kerri Walsh Jennings, and they took the bronze in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Walsh Jennings won gold in 2004, 2008 and 2012 with her former partner Misty May-Treanor.

Now, Klineman and Ross have brought gold back to the U.S.

