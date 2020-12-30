Vaccine Delivered To Indiana Prison Where Feds Carry Out Executions

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press 1 hour ago

Guard tower flanks the sign at the entrance to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., Monday, March 17, 2003.
Credit (AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, as officials work to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility. An agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that by Wednesday, doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. They include some prisons that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic. Nearly 7,100 federal inmates and more than 1,600 Bureau of Prisons staff members across the country had active, positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 406 inmates at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

 

