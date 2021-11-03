Vaccine registration for 5- to 11-year-olds starts Thursday at 8 a.m. in Indiana

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Starting Thursday, Hoosiers 5 and older can register for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Wednesday's announcement from the Indiana Department of Health follows federal approval.

Parents or guardians can register their children 5 or older starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at OurShot.IN.gov. If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211.

Hoosiers 17 and younger can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. And 5- to 11-year-olds will receive a pediatric dose that is one-third the size.

For parents or guardians of children on the cusp of the higher dose, pediatricians recommend just getting vaccinated as quickly as possible. The smaller dose option for younger children still provides a more than 90 percent efficacy.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement the rollout of vaccines to Hoosiers 5 and older is “a game changer” in keeping “children healthy and in school for in-person learning.”

“Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms, so I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they are eligible,” Box said in a statement.

IDOH said once registration opens up, clinics offering pediatric doses will be indicated on their online map.

Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis.

Before registration opens Thursday, some pediatric vaccines will be available – walk-ins can go to the vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval Tuesday evening for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, following unanimous approval from its vaccine advisory committee.

