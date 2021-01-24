Vaccine Shortage Slows Michigan's Effort To End Pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — If Michigan could administer 50,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day, it could hit its goal of inoculating 70% of people age 16 and older by August. At the current rate, about 29,000 per day, it would not finish until a year from now. The issue is limited supplies. It is something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials hope can be addressed as new President Joe Biden takes the helm. In the first six weeks of the monumental undertaking, Michigan has gotten 182,000 doses a week — 52% of what is needed to get 50,000 shots in arms per day. 

