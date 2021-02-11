Valparaiso Will Look For New Team Name After Dropping Crusaders

VALAPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso is looking for a new team name after deciding to drop the term Crusaders. School officials say the imagery and name have been embraced and used by hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. The Indiana school's faculty and student senates each passed resolutions calling for a change. Interim president Colette Irwin-Knott says the "negative connotation" and "violence" associated with the name were not reflective of the university's mission, values or inclusive community. A committee plans to consider finding a new name and new mascot.