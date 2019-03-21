Vibrant Elkhart County Releases Progress Report

The Elkhart County Vibrant Communities Initiative reported on its progress Thursday.

The Vibrant Communities program is an placemaking initiative that works to bring together community members who have ideas on improving the county with other people who have similar ideas and with entities that can fund those plans.

Three years ago the initiative set out with 77 goals from improving broadband in the county to building parks and engaging young people. Of those 77, 52 are ongoing or completed.

“Our goal is to inspire others," said Arvis Dawson, co-chair of the Vibrant Communities Initiative. "I want to inspire you to love where you live. I want to inspire you to love Elkhart County. And so hopefully through this report, and sharing it with the community and some of the accomplishments they’ve made, they’ll want to share this story. They will be inspired.”

Dawson said a big part of Vibrant Communities’ job is to be a cheerleader for these project and let people know they’re happening.

The report details each project or goal and the progress that has been made.