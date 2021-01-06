In Video, Trump Sympathizes With Protesters, But Tells Them To 'Go Home'

By 25 minutes ago

Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Credit Jose Luis Magana/AP

After hours of silence as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Trump tweeted in a video late Wednesday afternoon that his supporters should "go home," but once again repeated his fraudulent claim that the election was stolen.

"I know your pain. I know your hurt," Trump said in a short video from the Rose Garden of the White House, posted to social media. "We had an election that was stolen from us," he said, repeating debunked claims that election fraud had ruined his fictitious "landslide election."

"But you have to go home now," he said. "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

One person, however, earlier suffered a gunshot wound at the U.S. Capitol amid the violent occupation and was transported by Washington, D.C. Emergency Medical Services from the building.

"This was a fraudulent election," Trump claimed baselessly again, "but we can't play into the hands of these people. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Twitter took the extraordinary step of not even allowing replies, retweets or likes on the video.

"This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence," a warning on the tweet said.

Earlier in the day, in a speech from the Ellipse outside the White House, Trump urged his backers to march to the Capitol, saying he would go with them, but instead he returned to the White House, as the insurrection unfolded.

Tags: 
Trump
video
mob
U.S. Capitol
Local

Related Content

Biden: Democracy 'Under Unprecedented Assault' As Pro-Trump Extremists Occupy Capitol

By & 1 hour ago
Patrick Semansky/AP

Updated at 4:22 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country from Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon.

He delivered a somber address, calling on President Trump to "go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege" of supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol, Clash With Police

By 2 hours ago
John Minchillo/AP

Updated 4:21 p.m. ET

Follow along with NPR's live coverage here.   

Updated 2:47 p.m. ET

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, prompting the House and Senate to abruptly take a recess as the U.S. Capitol Police locked down the building.

U.S. Capitol Locked Down As Trump Supporters Breach The Building

By 2 hours ago
Julio Cortez/AP

Updated at 3:33 p.m. ET

U.S. Capitol Police say they have locked down all buildings within the U.S. Capitol complex as violent supporters of President Trump have breached the Capitol building and continue to clash with police.

Police have alerted individuals to shelter in place, citing a "security threat inside the building."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican ally of Trump's, confirmed on Fox News Wednesday afternoon that he heard on a Capitol Police radio that there were "shots fired" in the building.

"People are hurt," he said.

D.C. Mayor Issues 6 PM Curfew As Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

By 1 hour ago
Win McNamee/Getty Images

As supporters of President Trump clash with police and breach the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," her statement reads.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Trump Calls on Pence To Reject Electoral Votes. Pence Says He Won't

By 2 hours ago
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Updated at 2:22 p.m. ET

President Trump, in an extraordinary speech as Congress prepared to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory on Election Day, called on Vice President Pence to reject Biden's win and send the results back to the states, something Pence who is presiding over the joint session, has no constitutional authority to do.

Pence then issued a statement, saying he had no authority to do what Trump was asking him to do.

The dramatic developments in Washington played out on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.