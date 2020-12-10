Vigil Held For 2 St. Joe Co. Teens Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of two local teenagers killed in a hit-and-run crash last week as police chased another vehicle remembered the young couple during a candlelight vigil at the crash scene. Nineteen-year-old Clayton McClish and his 18-year-old fiancé, Elizabeth Johnson, died Dec. 2 when McClish's car was struck by a vehicle fleeing police in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene on foot with another male. Both remain at large. Johnson's father, Shane Neher, called for justice during Wednesday night's vigil attended by several relatives and friends of the couple, saying "these two kids are dead for no reason."