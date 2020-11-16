Vigo County Orders Semi-Trailers To House Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Who Die

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit CDC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Vigo County Health Department is pleading with the community to take coronavirus precautions seriously after county officials announced they’ve rented four refrigerated semitrailers to store bodies of COVID-19 decedents. With some funeral homes in the area already becoming “overrun with bodies,” health department administrator Joni Wise said Thursday there aren’t enough places to put them. She says, “We have to have some place for mass casualties to go and, this is one of those situations that is going to get worse before it gets better. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Vigo County
semi-trailers
bodies
Local

Related Content

Elkhart Cancels Holiday Events Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
Image provided by the City of Elkhart

The City of Elkhart has announced the cancellation of two holiday events as Elkhart County continues to see surging COVID-19 cases.

Monday the city issued the following statement: 

Due to the high rate of spread of COVID-19 in our community, the City of Elkhart has made the decision to cancel Breakfast with Santa and the Winterfest Parade for 2020.

Coronavirus: Indiana Crosses 8,000 Daily Cases, Holcomb Announces New Restrictions

By Lauren Chapman 4 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 277 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 4,660 – the largest reported in a single week since early May. 