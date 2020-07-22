Virus Outbreak Prompts Fitness Rally On The Grounds Of The Michigan Capitol

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Robin Benson exercises on the lawn of the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The fitness workout and rally on the Michigan State Capitol lawn is intended to spotlight the benefits of exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of people broke a sweat on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. It was a workout intended to highlight the plight of gyms that have been closed for months under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus orders. Alyssa Tushman, vice chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association, says gyms are “desperately in need of help.” Whitmer ordered gyms closed, along with casinos and theaters, in an effort to slow down the rate of coronavirus infection. Gyms in the northern Michigan were allowed to reopen on June 10. Meanwhile, a judge ordered ordered the Detroit school district to test more than 600 students who are participating in voluntary summer classes.    

Tags: 
Michigan
gyms
fitness rally
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

High Schools In Michiana Prepare For Fall Sports Amid Pandemic

By 18 hours ago
(Chip Griffin/Flickr)

John Glenn high school can be added to the growing list of high schools in Michiana that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among student athletes or coaches. Local high schools are trying to prepare for the upcoming fall sports season amid the pandemic.

Michigan Prosecutor Says Governor's Mask Mandate Can Be Enforced By Police

By Nicole Walton Jul 21, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/ProsecutorsMichigan/photos/a.178383802196653/555366504498379/

The president-elect of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan says residents have to wear a mask inside businesses and police can step in to enforce it.