Visit South Bend Mishawaka Celebrates Nat'l Travel & Toruism Week Through May 9

WVPE is proud to be a media sonsor of Visit South Bend Mishawaka. The organization is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week through May 9.

This year details are available on how to experience St. Joseph County in virtual safe ways.

Tourism draws nearly five million visitors annually to St. Joseph County. Tourists spend hundreds of millions of dollars in the region. The tourism industry in the county employs more than 7,000 people.

Learn more at: https://visitsouthbend.com/experience-the-bend-month/