To Vote In May Primary Election In Indiana, Register By Monday, Apr. 8

It's crunch time if you still need to get registered to vote in Indiana.

Monday, April 8th is the voter registration deadline for the May primary.

2019 is a municipal election year in Indiana. The primary is May 7.

Most cities and towns in Indiana will cast votes for mayor, council, and city ballot questions.

Citizens can register to vote online by using the Indiana Voters app or by visiting IndianaVoters.com, and can submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office.

The Indiana Voters app also allows Hoosiers to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who is on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application or provisional ballot information and contact local election officials.

Voter registration will re-open after the May primary. Hoosiers wishing to take part in the November 5th general election must be registered by October 7th. Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.