Wait Wait Don't Tell Me - Bluff The Listener - This Week It's About Biking!

The pack with France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5 kilometers (78,60 miles) with start in Saint Jean De Maurienne and finish in Tignes, France, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Credit Thibaul Camus/AP Photo
Listen Saturday to 88.1 WVPE at 10am and Sunday at noon as Peter Sagal prompts the panelists to read three stories about an unsung hero of the Tour de France.
Oh...and they might talk about Robert Mueller's testimony too.