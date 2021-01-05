Walorski Posts To Facebook Her Intentions To Possibly Object To Certifying Presidential Election

Late Monday GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, posted to Facebook regarding her plan of action on certifying the results of the presidential election. That plan includes potentially objecting to electors from certain contested states.

Walorski's Facebook post contradicts statements made to a constituent in a letter dated Jan. 3, 2021, in which she said in part, "Now that the president’s campaign has exhausted its legal options and the Electoral College has voted, it’s clear the results of the election are final. While I am disappointed in the outcome, we as Americans must follow the Constitution and support the peaceful transfer of power."

You can read her full Facebook post from Monday here: The integrity of our elections – and the faith the American people have that their votes are fully and fairly counted – is a cornerstone of our democracy. I share the concerns of many Hoosiers about irregularities in the way some states conducted the 2020 presidential election. That is why I strongly support the creation of an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of presidential election returns before Inauguration Day. This thorough and transparent examination would help restore confidence in our electoral system and provide individual states a remedy if fraud or misconduct are confirmed to have affected the results.However, if Congress cannot reach a bipartisan agreement to take this commonsense step, I plan to vote to formally object to certain electors from contested states.Regardless of the outcome of this or any election, members of both parties have a responsibility to work together to ensure our elections are free, fair, and secure. Restoring the American people’s trust in our democratic institutions must be among our top priorities in the 117th Congress.