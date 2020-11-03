Walorski Speaks To Supporters, Acknowledges Votes Still Being Counted But Declares Victory

Rep. Jackie Walorski spoke briefly to her supporters Tuesday night saying that she realizes votes are still being counted. But she says her ampaign feels comfortable in the margins to declare victory and say that she has retained her seat representing Indiana's 2nd District in Congress. At the time she spoke, less than 50% of the votes had been counted. At that point, she was leading her Democratic challenger, Pat Hackett, by a margin of 64% to 36% of the vote. Hackett spoke to her supporters after Walorski spoke. She stopped short of conceding and struck a calm but defiant tone in her remarks.

Walorski told supporters, "We've seen a lot of numbers coming out of counties. They haven't been certified yet. We want every vote to be counted in this Indiana 2nd District Congressional race. But I am confident enough by the numbers we've seen that we have just secured the seat of the Indiana second district."

"We're going to do exactly what we said we're going to do. We're going to defeat the coronavirus. We're going to build the economy again in this nation where we were even higher than before COVID. And we're going to restore the American dream to every single person in the Indiana second district," Walorski added.

"This is your seat. It doesn't belong to me. It doesn't belong to anybody. It belongs to everybody in the Indiana 2nd District and I couldn't be more grateful and honored to serve in this upcoming term." Walorski concluded.