Warnings Posted For Monday On Michigan Side Of Lake Michigan

By Associated Press

 

The beach in New Buffalo on July 20, 2019, during red flag conditions on Lake Michigan.

 

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Planning to go to a Lake Michigan beach Monday? The National Weather Service says bathers should think about another day.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at beaches north of South Haven. Separately, swimming is discouraged south of South Haven. Waves could be 3 feet or higher.

A 43-year-old man who was struggling in high waves and strong current Saturday drowned in Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. The sheriff's department says Steven Davis of Holland Township was brought to shore after 4 p.m. in Park Township.

A red flag was flying nearby at Holland State Park, a signal that conditions were dangerous at the time.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says at least 27 people have drowned in Lake Michigan states this year.

