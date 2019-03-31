Washington Post Columnist To Honor Slain ISU Alum Khashoggi

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post will be the inaugural speaker at an annual Indiana State University address honoring slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Columnist David Ignatius will deliver a speech Tuesday at the Terre Haute campus’ Tilson Auditorium titled “How to fix the world: The future of foreign policy.” It’s free and open to the public.

Khashoggi received an ISU degree in business administration in 1983. He later became a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia’s regime.

Khashoggi was killed last October when he visited Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey for paperwork so he could get married.