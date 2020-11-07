WATCH LIVE: Biden Makes Victory Speech As President-Elect At 8pm Tonight

By 1 hour ago

Joe Biden is addressing the American people as president-elect after a win in Pennsylvania put him over the 270 electoral-vote threshold needed on Saturday. Watch his remarks live.

Tags: 
Joe Biden
victory speech
2020 election
Feature

Related Content

NPR Live Blog As Biden Projected As President-Elect

By Nov 2, 2020
NPR

Follow NPR’s live coverage of the election as the presidential race has been called. 

Loading...

Biden Won Michigan With Surge In Cities, Suburbs

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 10 hours ago
CAROLYN KASTER / AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden reclaimed Michigan for Democrats with a surge of support in urban regions like Detroit and Grand Rapids, offsetting high turnout in rural and exurban areas for President Donald Trump. Biden's 146,000-vote margin, 2.7 percentage points, was powered by gains in big, vote-rich counties such as Oakland near Detroit and Kent, which includes Grand Rapids — amid a record 5.5 million people casting ballots statewide. Biden won Oakland by 14 points, besting Hillary Clinton's 8-point edge in 2016.