WATCH LIVE: Congressional Ceremony For John Lewis By NPR Staff • 16 minutes ago

The casket of Rep. John Lewis crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse-drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis on July 26 in Selma, Ala. Credit JOHN BAZEMORE / AP

Lawmakers honor Rep. John Lewis before he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Lewis, a civil rights icon, served in Congress for more than three decades. Coverage is expected to begin at 1:30pm.