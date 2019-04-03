Watch Live "Eagle Cam" As Eggs Hatch In Nest At St. Pat's County Park

For the first time, three bald eagle eggs have been laid at the University of Notre Dame’s Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility (ND-LEEF) in St. Patrick’s County Park. The first of the three bald eaglets hatched on Tuesday and the last two eaglets are expected to hatch in the coming days. The pair of bald eagles, which claimed the former red-tailed hawk nest in 2015, laid three eggs at the end of February.

Brett Peters, assistant director of ND-LEEF says, “Although the eaglets are expected to depart at the end of summer, the community is encouraged to keep an eye out for upcoming ND-LEEF events and continue to watch the live feed to see how the bald eagle parents spend their fifth year at the facility.”

Before the eaglets leave the nest, ND-LEEF will host a “Breakfast with the Eagles” event on Saturday, May 4 for the community at Morrison Family Pavilion in St. Patrick’s County Park.

The community has been able to view the bald eagles and eggs via an in-nest eagle cam mounted in the tree above the nest. Installed in fall 2017 at ND-LEEF, the camera allowed viewers to watch the beginning of the nesting cycle, which included the bald eagle parents adding sticks and grass throughout January and February, followed by a 35-day incubation period once the eggs were laid.

“Over the next few months, eagle cam viewers can expect to see lots of interesting prey items being brought to the nest and the eaglets growing and learning to fly for the first time,” said Peters. “.

ND-LEEF is a globally unique research facility, supported by the Notre Dame Environmental Change Initiative, that houses two engineered experimental watersheds, each consisting of an interconnected pond, stream, and wetland. Scientists use ND-LEEF to conduct experiments in a field-like setting but in a more controlled environment than one can find in nature. Both experimental watersheds are roughly the length and width of a football field and located five miles north of campus on six acres of land within St. Patrick’s County Park.

You can watch the live "eagle cam" at the link below and fans of the eagle cam are encouraged to share any exciting nest activity by using #NDEagleWatch and by tagging @NDLEEF on Twitter.

https://environmentalchange.nd.edu/resources/nd-leef/live-bald-eagle-cam/