WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Provides Briefing On COVID-19 At 2:30pm Today By Diane Daniels • 2 hours ago ShareTweetEmail Gov. Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana Credit Screenshot from online news conference April 17, 2020 Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a news conference to update Hoosiers on the state's efforts to combat COVID-19. You can watch the news conference live below. Governor Holcomb Indiana COVID-19 update from State of Indiana on Vimeo. Tags: Gov. Eric HolcombIndianaCovid-19CoronavirusLocal