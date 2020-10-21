WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's Briefing On COVID-19 At 2:30pm

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana, announces the "Back on Track" plan to reopen the Hoosier economy.
Credit Screenshot from video news conference held May 1, 2020

At 2:30 Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other Hoosier state officials will provide a briefing regarding the latest details of the response to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Watch it live here. Or listen live on 88.1 WVPE.

 

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Local

Related Content

UPDATE: After Nine Days, Elkhart Couple Finally Gets Their COVID-19 Test Results

By Jennifer Weingart Mar 20, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=946513608590&set=a.679510949060&type=3&theater

NEW:

Today Nick Simons posted to Facebook that the COVID-19 test results he and his wife had been waiting for finally came back.

Coronavirus Crisis Is Impacting Mental Health, Psychologists Say

By Annacaroline Caruso Mar 27, 2020
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The novel coronavirus is forcing people to stay home, hurting the economy, and making many feel uncertain. Some psychologists are concerned about the negative impact this could be having on mental health.

NEW: Trump Declares Major Disaster In Michigan Amid Pandemic

By Jennifer Weingart & DAVID EGGERT & Associated Press & Diane Daniels & SARA bURNETT Mar 26, 2020
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

UPDATE (Posted March 28 at 1:30pm):

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fri., Mar. 27: The Latest Indiana COVID-19 Numbers With Updates From St. Joe Co.

By Diane Daniels Mar 25, 2020
ISDH

UPDATED (MARCH 27 - 5:00PM):

St. Joseph County's Health Dept. released new stats late Friday indicating total cases in the county now stand at 31. That is higher than the 27 cases indicated on the state's COVID-19 map. Throughout the outbreak, state reported figures have typically lagged behind data available at the county level.  

POSTED (MARCH 27 - 10:15AM):

The latest COVID-19 stats have been released by the State of Indiana. From Thurs., Mar. 26 to today (Fri., Mar. 27) the number of positive cases has increased by 336 to a total of 981 and the number of deaths increased by 7 to a total of 24.

Counties in the WVPE listening area that now are reporting cases (where they had no cases before) include LaGrange, Fulton and Kosciusko.

One Indiana Jail Releases 25 Inmates To Cut COVID-19 Risk

By Associated Press Mar 27, 2020
http://www.allencountysheriff.org/

F

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say 25 jail inmates in Fort Wayne have received early releases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office agreed to release certain inmates with less than 30 days remaining on misdemeanor convictions to ease crowding at the Allen County Jail.

Allen County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Stone confirms 25 inmates were released Wednesday.

Allen Superior Court Executive John McGauley says the court consulted with the prosecutor’s office on ways to manage the jail population during the pandemic.