WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's Briefing On COVID-19 At 2:30pm

UPDATED (MARCH 27 - 5:00PM):

St. Joseph County's Health Dept. released new stats late Friday indicating total cases in the county now stand at 31. That is higher than the 27 cases indicated on the state's COVID-19 map. Throughout the outbreak, state reported figures have typically lagged behind data available at the county level.

POSTED (MARCH 27 - 10:15AM):

The latest COVID-19 stats have been released by the State of Indiana. From Thurs., Mar. 26 to today (Fri., Mar. 27) the number of positive cases has increased by 336 to a total of 981 and the number of deaths increased by 7 to a total of 24.

Counties in the WVPE listening area that now are reporting cases (where they had no cases before) include LaGrange, Fulton and Kosciusko.