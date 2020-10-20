WATCH LIVE: Indiana Governor Debate Tonight At 7 (EDT), Virus Worry Prompts Format Change

NEW (Oct. 20):

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The debate set for Tuesday night among the three candidates for Indiana governor has been changed to a virtual format in what organizers said was a coronavirus safety move. The nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says the candidates will all be present at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis but they and the moderator will be in separate spaces for the hour-long debate that begins at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The group said it has discussed the new format with the campaigns for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

You can listen to the debate live Tuesday, Oct. 20 on 88.1 WVPE from 7-8pm (EDT.)

You can watch the debate live below.

PREVIOUS POST:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three candidates for Indiana governor are scheduled to face each other Tuesday night in the first of two televised debates. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater are set for the hour-long session sponsored by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission. Coronavirus precautions mean there won't be an audience as the debate takes place at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis. Myers last week asked for the debate commission to require COVID-19 testing for the candidates ahead of the debate, but the group didn't immediately take that step.

Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the debate will be conducted with no in-person audience.

You can listen to the debate live Tuesday, Oct. 20 on 88.1 WVPE from 7-8pm (EDT.)

You can watch the debate live below.