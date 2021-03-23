WATCH LIVE: Indiana's Governor Is Delivering Statewide Address Tonight On COVID-19 Response

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at a press conference on Feb. 24, 2021.
Credit Screenshot via Vimeo news conference
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on next steps in the fight against COVID-19. The live address will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23. You can listen live on 88.1 WVPE or watch it live here.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Native American groups living in Indiana. The tribe announced it will hold a mass vaccination clinic in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 27.
Priscilla Gatties, Interim Health Director at Pokagon Health Services, said the health service has administered close to 3,000 doses to Pokagon Citizens, employees and family members.