WATCH LIVE: Indiana's Governor Is Delivering Statewide Address Tonight On COVID-19 Response

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at a press conference on Feb. 24, 2021.
Credit Screenshot via Vimeo news conference

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on next steps in the fight against COVID-19. The live address will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23. You can  listen live on 88.1 WVPE or watch it live here. 

 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Local

