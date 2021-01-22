WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Holds News Conference At 9:30am Today

By Diane Daniels 17 minutes ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo Provided by State of Michigan

Today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. You can also listen live on 88.1 WVPE.  

You can watch it live here.

Tags: 
Michigan
reopen economy
Local
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
May
Covid-19
Coronavirus

