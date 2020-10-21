WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Holds News Conference On COVID-19 Response At 1:30pm By Diane Daniels • 3 hours ago ShareTweetEmail Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan Credit Photo Provided by State of Michigan Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. You can listen live on 88.1 WVPE. You can watch it live here. Tags: Michiganreopen economyLocalGov. Gretchen WhitmerMayCovid-19CoronavirusShareTweetEmail Related Content Michiana Community Shows Support For Essential Workers On Front Line Of Coronavirus Pandemic By Annacaroline Caruso • Apr 16, 2020 Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE Public Radio Listen Listening... / 0:57 Listen to a broadcast version of this story. Essential workers like first responders, nurses, police officers, and others continue to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis. With sirens, honking, sidewalk chalk, and signs, locals are showing their gratitude to the workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.