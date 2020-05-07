WATCH VIDEO: Burglars Use U-Haul To Steal Multiple Motorcycles From Elkhart Business

By Diane Daniels 22 minutes ago

Credit Screenshot from YouTube video released by Elkhart Police of burglary

Elkhart Police released a video created from surveillance images of an April 28th early morning burglary at North End Cycle. In the video you can see mutliple individuals running in the store to load up bikes from the business into a U-Haul truck they parked outside the business.

