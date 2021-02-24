WATCH VIDEO: South Bend & St. Joseph Co. Efforts To Vaccinate Homebound Highlighted

By Diane Daniels 44 minutes ago

Screenshot from the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security's Facebook page
Credit https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDHS/videos/3712776228817811/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security shared a video during the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing that highlighted a program to vaccinate homebound Hoosiers. The video focused exclusively on efforts in St. Joseph County and South Bend. 

