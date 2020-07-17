Weekend Events Canceled In Elkhart Due To COVID-19

The Elkhart Mayor's office has announced the cancellation of multiple weekend events due to the pandemic.

(You can read the release below.)

In our continued efforts to slow the spread of this virus and ensure our staff and residents are as safe as possible, events scheduled for this weekend including the Cruise on Main, Summer Dance & Summer Chill have been cancelled.

“We had high hopes for this summer, especially the later months, that we would be able to provide events for our residents. Unfortunately, this virus is continuing to spread throughout Elkhart County and cases are increasing statewide as well. As a city, we must stand strong in the presence of this virus and do all we can to slow this thing down. Keep doing your part, Elkhart, have a heart, wear a mask.”

– Mayor Rod Roberson