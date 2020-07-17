Weekend Events Canceled In Elkhart Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Logo of the City of Elkhart

The Elkhart Mayor's office has announced the cancellation of multiple weekend events due to the pandemic.

(You can read the release below.)   

 

In our continued efforts to slow the spread of this virus and ensure our staff and residents are as safe as possible, events scheduled for this weekend including the Cruise on Main, Summer Dance & Summer Chill have been cancelled.

“We had high hopes for this summer, especially the later months, that we would be able to provide events for our residents. Unfortunately, this virus is continuing to spread throughout Elkhart County and cases are increasing statewide as well. As a city, we must stand strong in the presence of this virus and do all we can to slow this thing down. Keep doing your part, Elkhart, have a heart, wear a mask.”

– Mayor Rod Roberson

Tags: 
events cancelled
Covid-19
Elkhart
mayor rod roberson
Local

Related Content

Michigan City Closing Beaches As Of Friday Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 16 hours ago
https://www.emichigancity.com/320/Washington-Park-Beach

The mayor of Michigan City signed an executive order that will close Washington Park Beach as of Fri., July 17, 2020. In addition the city's zoo and senior center will close as well due to concerns about rising cases of COVID-19. 

(Below is the final page of the Michigan City Mayor's Executive Order)

Michiana Chronicles: School Daze

By 17 hours ago

I woke up at 3:00 last Friday morning thinking about a scene in a movie we’d watched the night before. One of the main characters, a police detective, had been called to the local secondary school to fetch her son who’d run afoul, himself, of the law of the blackboard jungle. After the conference, she wormed her way through a packed hallway of students walking the other way toward an exit.

St. Joseph County Health Department Drafting Ordinance To Fine Businesses For Violating Mask Order

By 17 hours ago

The St. Joseph County, IN Board of Health is working on an ordinance to fine businesses that violate the health department’s face mask order.

Indiana's Virus Testing Falling Short On Sites, Results

By Associated Press 19 hours ago
(JUSTIN HICKS/IPB NEWS)

 