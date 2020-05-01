Weekly Unemployment Claims Numbers Continue to Fall

By Justin Hicks 3 hours ago

Weekly unemployment claims continued to fall after peaking in late March as a response to essential businesses being ordered closed.
Credit (Hoosiers By The Numbers)

About 57,000 Hoosiers were among the 3.8 million Americans who filed to receive unemployment benefits last week according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The trend is continuing downward since the state’s “Stay-At-Home” order in March.

The Department of Workforce Development began allowing self-employed workers and those with short work histories to file for pandemic unemployment assistance this week. It says more than 65,000 have filed for that program successfully. The department also says it is working with state agencies to develop a strategy to offer job training.

READ MORE: You Asked What Indiana’s Economic Reopen Might Look Like. We’ve Got Answers

Due to state and federal unemployment laws, DWD Commissioner Fred Payne says if someone receiving unemployment benefits is called back to work as companies reopen, they will have to return despite health concerns they may have.

“Generalized fear of the virus itself would likely result in benefits being denied,” he says.

Workers who are asked to return and receive reduced hours may still be eligible to receive benefits to compensate for the lost income. 

READ MORE: Can I Go For A Walk? Here's What The Updated 'Stay-At-Home' Order Really Does

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

LEE MAS: ¿Puedo Salir A Caminar? Esto Es Lo Que Significa Una Orden De Permanecer En Casa

Contact Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

This is a rapidly evolving story, and we are working hard to bring you the most up-to-date information. However, we recommend checking the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Indiana State Department of Health for the most recent numbers of COVID-19 cases.

