What We Know About Vaping-Related Illnesses And How To Prevent Them

Lawmakers and private companies are beginning to address the spread of a mysterious vaping-related illness that has killed 12 people and afflicted over 800 more.

People with the illnesses become weak and short of breath. Many need supplemental oxygen and treatment in intensive care units, and in some the lung damage is so severe that they must be placed on ventilators to keep them alive while their lungs recover. In a few cases, lung function has been so poor that ventilators were not enough, and the patients also had to be connected to machines that pump oxygen directly into the bloodstream.



The medical community says it is working hard to ascertain the cause of these deaths, but lawmakers are already taking action to stop the spread of vaping.

Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared vaping a public health emergency, and he halted all sales of vaping products for the next four months.

Private companies are also taking steps to curb the practice. For example, Walmart has said it will halt sales of e-cigarettes.

What do we know about those who have died and become sick? Is there more guidance from medical professionals besides “don’t vape?”

