What Will The COVID-19 Vaccine Cost?

Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten explains the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine at the county's weekly pandemic update on Friday, December 17.
It will be months before the general public has access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but some people are already wondering what the shots may cost.

Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten said nobody is allowed to be charged or billed for the vaccine itself.

 

“Cost will not be a barrier for anybody," she said. "That is something that is being provided to the American public.”

 

She said providers may charge a fee for administering the vaccine, but neither providers nor insurance companies are allowed to back-bill patients for that fee.

“If you don’t have insurance, you don’t have your insurance card, that’s okay, you can still get a vaccine," Britten said. "But you may be asked for that information so that your insurance company can be billed for an administration fee.”

Again, Britten said it will be months before everyone has access to the vaccine. She estimated that it will be April or May at the earliest before health officials are able to start a vaccination campaign for the general public.

