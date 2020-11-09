'What The Words Say' Tonight At 9pm On 88.1 WVPE

Many kids struggle with reading - and children of color are far less likely to get the help they need.

Everyone agrees the goal of reading instruction is for children to understand what they read. The question is: how do they get there? APM Reports continues its series of award-winning documentaries about reading with a new program about comprehension. Emily Hanford explores what scientists have figured out about how reading comprehension works and why poverty and race can affect reading development. We meet parents who are desperately searching for schools where their children will be taught how to read, and teachers who are learning new things about how reading comprehension develops.

Listen tonight at 9pm on 88.1 WVPE.

