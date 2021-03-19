What's Inside Lawmakers' Bipartisan Law Enforcement Bill?

A bill that would make a number of changes around law enforcement policy in Indiana has passed both the State House and State Senate, and is headed to the governor’s desk.
Today we talk to a reporter, state lawmakers and advocates about House Bill 1006, and learn how this bill could change the way officers interact with citizens. We talk about how representatives on both sides of the aisle came together to create the bill, and how it garnered wide support across the state.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Brandon Smith
Statehouse Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Greg Steuerwald
Indiana Republican State Representative
Robin Shackleford
Indiana Democratic State Representative; Chair, Indiana Black Legislative Caucus
Katie Blair
Director of Advocacy and Public Policy, ACLU
Roderick E. Bohannon
Senior Attorney, Indiana Legal Services; Co-Chair of the Legal Redress Committee, NAACP