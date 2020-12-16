What's At Stake For Hoosiers With Unemployment Insurance?

Dozens of federal unemployment benefit programs will expire on December 26, unless Congress decides to extend them. If they aren’t extended, an estimated 12 million Americans will be cut from their unemployment insurance.

Today we find out what unemployment insurance looks like in Indiana, how the pandemic has changed access to these benefits, and what’s at stake for the Hoosiers who have it.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Justin Hicks

Workforce Development Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Jim Sullivan

Professor of Economics, University of Notre Dame

Erin Macey

Senior Policy Analyst, Indiana Institute for Working Families