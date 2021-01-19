Whitmer To Attend Inauguration

By Diane Daniels 16 seconds ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that she will attend the inauguration Wednesday.

(You can read the release below.) 

 

LANSING –  Governor Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The governor was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. 

 

Recently, President-elect Biden nominated Governor Whitmer to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. The governor has lead Michigan through the worst public health crisis in over a century all while taking decisive action to protect and provide relief for millions of Michiganders. She remains committed to working with the new Biden-Harris Administration to defeat COVID-19 once and for all and get the country and Michigan back to economic success. 

 

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.” 

Tags: 
Inauguration
Biden
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local
Michigan