Whitmer Campaign Fundraising Sets Record

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports having a record $3.5 million in the bank for her 2022 reelection campaign, shattering what was raised by previous Michigan governors halfway through their terms. Whitmer, a Democrat whose profile has grown nationally in the past year, has collected $5.5 million this cycle, through December. No well-known Republican challenger has entered the race. Whitmer’s campaign said Monday that nearly a third of donations came from new donors in the last quarter.