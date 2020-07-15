Whitmer Extends Coronavirus Emergency Through Aug. 11

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration through Aug. 11, citing an uptick in new cases over the past three weeks. The move Tuesday allows the governor to keep in place orders designed to curb COVID-19, including certain business closures, limits on gatherings, a mask requirement and longer unemployment benefits. She points to Michigan's death toll — 6,236 confirmed and probable deaths. Whitmer first issued an emergency declaration in March. Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan’s third-largest county, meanwhile, will respond to business complaints about customers not wearing masks but will not be actively enforcing the governor’s new, tougher order.