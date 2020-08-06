Whitmer Extends Mask Requirement To Day Care Centers, Camps

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 42 minutes ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her mask requirement to include many children who attend day care and camps, saying the step is necessary to ensure the facilities remain open during the pandemic. Previously, day care centers and camps were exempt from her order to wear a face covering inside enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places. The new directive applies to children ages 2 and up when they're on a school bus and those ages 4 and older when they're in indoor hallways and common areas. Children ages 12 and above must wear a mask in classrooms or similar settings.

 

