Whitmer: Michigan Big 3 Automakers Can Resume Manufacturing May 11

By Diane Daniels 57 minutes ago

On the right Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference on May 7, 2020.
Credit Screenshot of televised news conference

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order to extend Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28. The governor’s order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan. 

Under the order, manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19. That includes conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering the facility, including a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19, together with a temperature screening as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained. They must also create dedicated entry points at every facility, and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours. 

Manufacturing facilities must also train workers on, among other things, how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected or confirmed diagnosis, and the use of personal protective equipment. 

 

All businesses in the state—including manufacturers—must require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others, and consider face shields for those who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers. 

 

To learn more about Whitmer's other plans for gradually reopening other parts of Michigan's economy, click here. 

Michigan
auto manufacturers
reopening the economy
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local
Covid-19
Coronavirus

