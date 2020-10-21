Whitmer: Michigan At 'Dangerous Moment' As Virus Cases Spike

More counties in the WVPE listening area have been moved into the more serious "orange" category on the latest COVID-19 map issued by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are now in orange. Elkhart, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties had already been in orange and they remain in that status. Starke County which had been in the orange category has been moved to the improved "yellow" status.

Orange means there is medium to high community spread going on.