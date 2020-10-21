Whitmer: Michigan At 'Dangerous Moment' As Virus Cases Spike

By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE Associated Press 1 hour ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that Michigan on average has more confirmed daily cases of the coronavirus than ever, noting a sharp increase since the state Supreme Court invalidated her sweeping orders earlier this month. Since the court decision on Oct. 2, the seven-day case average is up to 1,818 — nearly double. The governor says Michigan is at a "dangerous moment." She pleaded Wednesday for people to wear a mask and socially distance. Meanwhile, a chiropractor in western Michigan has challenged the state's mask rule in court, saying that Whitmer's health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.

 

Tags: 
Michigan
Covid-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local

Related Content

More Counties In The WVPE Listening Area Move To "Orange" Status On Indiana's COVID-19 Map

By Diane Daniels 8 hours ago
ISDH

More counties in the WVPE listening area have been moved into the more serious "orange" category on the latest COVID-19 map issued by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. LaPorte and St. Joseph counties are now in orange. Elkhart, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties had already been in orange and they remain in that status. Starke County which had been in the orange category has been moved to the improved "yellow" status. 

Orange means there is medium to high community spread going on. 