Whitmer Signs Law To Allow Michigan College Athletes To Get Paid

By Associated Press 34 minutes ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich (AP) — College athletes in Michigan will be able to get paid for the use of their names and likeness under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The NCAA has plans to lessen restrictions in January on barring students from profiting. But supporters of the legislation signed Wednesday are hoping to solidify opportunities for student athletes by instituting a state law that begins in 2023. Whitmer said in a statement that the state has for years benefited from the talent of student athletes and it's time to allow them to reap the rewards of their hard work.

Tags: 
college athletes
payments
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local

Related Content

Michigan Lets High Schools, Entertainment Venues Reopen

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Dec 18, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is lifting a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and says entertainment venues such as movie theaters can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases. Universities and colleges can let students return to campus next month, with a voluntary commitment to wait until Jan. 18 to restart face-to-face classes. Indoor restaurant dining will continue to be prohibited under the new state health department order, as will indoor sports and outdoor contact sports.