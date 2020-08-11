Whitmer To Speak At Democratic National Convention

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention. Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his running mate. The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week. Her profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis. At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.