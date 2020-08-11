Whitmer To Speak At Democratic National Convention

By Associated Press 59 minutes ago

 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention. Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his running mate. The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week. Her profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis. At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

Tags: 
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan
Democratic National Convention
opening night
Local

Related Content

Whitmer Vetted For Biden's VP

By Associated Press Aug 8, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden recently talked with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who traveled to Delaware to meet with Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice. That is according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats. The officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, say Whitmer visited Biden last Sunday. It's his first confirmed in-person meeting with a potential pick. Whitmer, the first-term governor of a battleground state, has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Whitmer Extends Coronavirus Emergency Through Sept. 4

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Aug 7, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4, enabling her to keep in place restrictions designed to curb COVID-19. The Democratic governor on Friday pointed to an uptick in cases. Since nearly two months ago, the seven-day statewide average is up six-fold, to about 700, per an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The rate of positive tests also has trended higher since early June.

Whitmer Takes Steps To Combat Racism, Reports Case Plateau

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Aug 5, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state employees to complete implicit bias training as the state confronts what she called systemic inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. The governor on Wednesday also created an advisory council of Black leaders and asked the state health department to make health equity a major goal. Black people account for about 39% of Michigan's nearly 6,500 confirmed and probable deaths related to COVID despite making up 14% of the population.