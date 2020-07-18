Whitmer Tweaks Mask Order; Businesses Can't Assume Exception

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tweaked her order to wear masks in public, clarifying that it's not required while voting and telling businesses they can't assume people who enter without a face covering are covered by exceptions. The changes made Friday come a week after she updated the mask rule to add a $500 fine and require businesses to refuse entry to those without a mask. Businesses can't assume maskless customers are exempt but can accept their "verbal representation" that they are. The order also specifically exempts mask wearing in polling places, though wearing a mask there is "strongly encouraged."