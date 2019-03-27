Whole Woman's Health Alliance Sues Indiana Over South Bend Clinic

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance sued the state of Indiana today (Wednesday) as part of its bid to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

The Alliance has been trying to open the clinic since 2017.

The state last year denied the organization's application to open a South Bend abortion clinic because it said WWHA didn’t provide necessary information about its other clinics around the country.

But the Alliance argues those other clinics aren’t affiliated with the Alliance. And an administrative judge agreed, saying the state should grant the license.

But a three-person appeals panel at the state Department of Health overturned that ruling in November.

The Alliance reapplied for the license in January – but now it’s asking a federal judge for help. It argues the state’s licensing requirements are too vague.